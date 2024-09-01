The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.50. 3,216,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,517. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $366.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

