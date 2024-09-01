SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Lowered by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 3.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $58,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $565.30. The stock had a trading volume of 636,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.03. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

