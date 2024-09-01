SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 371.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.76. 60,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,870. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

