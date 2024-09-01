SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 371.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of SLYG stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.76. 60,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,870. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.