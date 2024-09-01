Solano Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 12.0% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $21,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,153 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,174,000 after buying an additional 1,451,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,125,000 after acquiring an additional 933,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,049,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RDVY opened at $58.75 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.