Solano Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IQLT opened at $41.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

