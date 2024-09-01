Short Interest in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Decreases By 25.4%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 31st total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lottery.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:LTRY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 560,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,040. Lottery.com has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

