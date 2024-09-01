Short Interest in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Decreases By 25.4%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 31st total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Lottery.com Price Performance
NASDAQ:LTRY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 560,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,040. Lottery.com has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.
Lottery.com Company Profile
