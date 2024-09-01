Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Rises By 9.5%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Global X Aging Population ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
AGNG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. Global X Aging Population ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64.
Global X Aging Population ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
