Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Expands By 27.5%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the July 31st total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

BSRTF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.40. 28,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,934. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

