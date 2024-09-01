Short Interest in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Decreases By 10.9%

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of ALOT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,041. The firm has a market cap of $111.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Recommended Stories

