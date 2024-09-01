Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Drops By 9.0%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 427,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Antelope Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ AEHL traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 159,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,227. Antelope Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Institutional Trading of Antelope Enterprise

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.76% of Antelope Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

