Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Position Increased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Sapiens International worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 585.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 113,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 53,949 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th.

Sapiens International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 87,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,854. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Sapiens International Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Further Reading

