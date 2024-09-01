Sabal Trust CO Sells 1,541 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $34,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.27.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

