Sabal Trust CO Sells 1,063 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 33,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $220.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

