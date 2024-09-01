Sabal Trust CO Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $574.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.64. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

