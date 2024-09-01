Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $932,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,239 shares of company stock worth $23,933,880. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,184.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,012.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.