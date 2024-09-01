Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1,748.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 196,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 186,271 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 1,297.1% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 727,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 675,728 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.9 %

KVUE opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

