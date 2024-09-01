Rothschild Investment LLC Takes $817,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $352.84 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.21 and a 200 day moving average of $426.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.91% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.