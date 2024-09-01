Rothschild Investment LLC Takes $18.51 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,505,000. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $333.83 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.38 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $179.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

