Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Invesco by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 470,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,417 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $2,066,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,843,000 after buying an additional 58,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $59,713,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Invesco Trading Up 1.1 %

Invesco stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.