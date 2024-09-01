Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Rothschild Investment LLC owned about 0.11% of Universal Technical Institute at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 842,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 63,445 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,032,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 258,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

NYSE:UTI opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $938.98 million, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $1,192,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Stories

