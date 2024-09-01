Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New $9 Million Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 158,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,001,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after buying an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,588 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after buying an additional 3,318,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,172,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,414,000 after acquiring an additional 187,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

JEPI opened at $58.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.