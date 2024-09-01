Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New $6.51 Million Investment in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 228,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $352.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.