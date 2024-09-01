Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New $6.51 Million Investment in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 228,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $352.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $30.41.
About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF
The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.
