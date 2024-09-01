Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 63,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

