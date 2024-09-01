Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2024

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 63,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.