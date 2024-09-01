Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $3.80 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.9% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.2% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS BJUL opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

