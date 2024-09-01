Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $11.73 Million in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 171,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,000. Rothschild Investment LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS SYLD opened at $71.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average is $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

