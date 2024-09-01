Rothschild Investment LLC Buys New Shares in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock opened at $478.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.34.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

