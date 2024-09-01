Rothschild Investment LLC Buys New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Stryker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $5,358,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $1,912,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $360.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.