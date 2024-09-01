Rothschild Investment LLC Buys New Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 79.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AFB opened at $11.40 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.0359 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,874 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $385,357.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,149,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,796,671. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

