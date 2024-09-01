Rothschild Investment LLC Buys New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $140.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day moving average of $145.24. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

