Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 421.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

