Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,022 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,395,000 after buying an additional 535,414 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,338,000 after buying an additional 1,519,591 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Roblox by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after buying an additional 2,684,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,984,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,726 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 13,970 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $488,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,996 shares in the company, valued at $10,814,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,112,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 13,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $488,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,996 shares in the company, valued at $10,814,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,649 shares of company stock worth $29,104,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

NYSE RBLX opened at $43.99 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

