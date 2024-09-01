Rinkey Investments Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Rinkey Investments reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,383. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $268.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

