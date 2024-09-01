Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.72. The company had a trading volume of 942,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Citigroup upped their target price on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

