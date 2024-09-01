ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Purchased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the quarter. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF comprises about 2.1% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned about 0.51% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $33.79.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

