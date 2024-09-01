Private Ocean LLC Sells 42,883 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,883 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.57% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $14,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYMB opened at $25.89 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.