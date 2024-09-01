Private Ocean LLC Purchases Shares of 8,245 FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Separately, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance

EIPI opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91. FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $19.43.

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.