Private Ocean LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

