Private Ocean LLC Has $56.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $56,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,983 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.91 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2669 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

