Private Ocean LLC Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $81.63 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $82.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

