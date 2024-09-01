Private Ocean LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,937 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $29,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 102,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Theory Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,979,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $177.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.13.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.