Private Ocean LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.73% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $26,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $48.09 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.