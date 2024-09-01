Private Ocean LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $122.83 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $124.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average is $115.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

