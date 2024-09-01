Private Ocean LLC Buys 1,052 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VB opened at $233.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.