PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Position Cut by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the quarter. PJT Partners accounts for 1.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.62% of PJT Partners worth $16,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 11,553.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 505,712 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,513,000 after acquiring an additional 317,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 934.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 117,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,150,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $123.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.62. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $136.90.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,430,755.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,783.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,430,755.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,783.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $251,592.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,297 shares of company stock worth $1,904,168 over the last 90 days. 10.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners Company Profile



PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

