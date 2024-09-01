Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $375,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.3% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 26.7% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,980,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59. The firm has a market cap of $389.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.44.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

