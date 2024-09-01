nVerses Capital LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Summit Materials by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co increased its position in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 41,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,555,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Summit Materials by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 40,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

SUM stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. 733,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,897. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Summit Materials

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.