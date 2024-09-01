nVerses Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1,252.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Up 1.7 %

DCI traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $72.73. 512,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,825. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $78.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

View Our Latest Report on Donaldson

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.