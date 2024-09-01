nVerses Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,335. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fastenal

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.