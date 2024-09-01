nVerses Capital LLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 420.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $118.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,876,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,545,494. The firm has a market cap of $300.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

