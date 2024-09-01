Nilsine Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,420,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Bank of America cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

View Our Latest Report on MNST

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.